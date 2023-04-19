British passport office workers to escalate strike action in May

An ongoing strike by almost 2,000 British passport office workers in a pay dispute with the government will be expanded to include a further 1,000 staff next month, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) trade union said on Wednesday.

The PCS said the action by the extra 1,000 workers, including interview officers and others in administrative and anti-fraud roles, from May 2-6 would mean all passport offices nationwide would be impacted by strike action on those days.

