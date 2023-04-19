Himachali products attract foreign guests' attention at G20 meet at Dharamshala

Left Menu

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:20 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government's efforts to promote local products on a global scale through the ongoing G20 conference in Dharamshala proved to be successful.

Foreign guests have shown a keen interest in the exhibition of Himachali products organised by the state government at the venue. Delegates and their accompanying family members not only inquired about these products at sales counters but also made significant purchases.

An official spokesperson said that the exhibition showcased handloom, handicraft products and innovation in science and technology, organised by IHBT Palampur and Agriculture University.

Herbal products prepared under Mission Dhanvantari were also on display, along with woollen garments from Kullu. Pickles, chutney and Pahadi chukh were also available for purchase at the Kangra stall.

In addition to Himachali handicrafts and handloom products, Chamba Thal, Chamba Rumal and Chamba Chappal were also on display. The Tea Board of India also set up its own stall at the venue, offering various flavoured teas, including Kangra tea, that were highly appreciated by foreign guests.

The success of this exhibition highlights the potential for Himachali products to gain recognition on a global scale. The state government's efforts to promote these products will boost the state's economy and promote its unique culture and heritage.

