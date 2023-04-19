IPL SCOREBOARD: RR vs LSG

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday. Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul c Jos Buttler b Holder 39 Kyle Mayers b Ashwin 51 Ayush Badoni b Boult 1 Deepak Hooda c Hetmyer b Ashwin 2 Marcus Stoinis c Samson b Sandeep Sharma 21 Nicholas Pooran run out 28 Krunal Pandya not out 4 Yudhvir Singh Charak run out 1 Extras: (lb-5, w-1, nb-1) 7 Total: 154/7 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 82-1, 85-2, 99-3, 104-4, 149-5, 153-6, 154-7 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-16-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-23-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-0, Jason Holder 4-0-37-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)