Left Menu

CM Khattar launches 3 online services, differently-abled to get pension at home

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday announced three online services to digitally empower people, and said that Persons With Disabilities PwDs will now get their pensionary benefits at home.The newly launched online services are Pro-active Divyang Pension Service, Tau se Poochho WhatsApp chatbot and online booking of government rest houses.These IT initiatives will prove to be a milestone in the state governments vision of paperless and transparent governance, Khattar said here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:03 IST
CM Khattar launches 3 online services, differently-abled to get pension at home
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday announced three online services to digitally empower people, and said that Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) will now get their pensionary benefits at home.

The newly launched online services are: Pro-active Divyang Pension Service, 'Tau se Poochho' WhatsApp chatbot and online booking of government rest houses.

''These IT initiatives will prove to be a milestone in the state government's vision of paperless and transparent governance,'' Khattar said here. About the Pro-active Divyang Pension Service for the physically challenged, Khattar said the government is committed to deliver all services for them at doorsteps.

''Now, we have decided to give automated pension benefits to Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) and such beneficiaries will not have to visit the offices to get their benefits,'' he said.

Khattar told reporters that data of PwDs having more than 60 percent disability that is available under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) scheme will be certified by the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority every month.

''The data of all such PWDs found eligible after verification will be shared with the SEWA Department,'' he said, adding if all beneficiaries give their consent, pension benefits will start from next month.

Referring to another service, he said the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority has created a WhatsApp Chatbot called 'Tau Se Poochho' along with a web-based chatbot solution.

According to an official statement, the bilingual chatbot is integrated is designed to give quick responses to the queries raised by the citizens. An analytical study of the queries received will certainly prove to be helpful in the process of resolving complaints and resolution, it said, while adding technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing have been added to this integrated digital platform.

He said that using the chatbot the beneficiaries can check the progress of their applications for various services including income certificate, marriage certificate, public distribution system, ration card, caste certificate, pension, and complaints and grievances.

Meanwhile, Khattar launched a portal for room booking at PWD (B&R) rest houses and said that now all rest houses can be booked online by government officials as well as private people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023