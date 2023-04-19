Left Menu

Second meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group concludes in Hyderabad

The second meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group DEWG, attended by G20 delegates, international organisations and others, concluded here on Wednesday.The three-day event organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY commenced on April 17. As part of Indias G20 presidency, the MeitY had organised the first G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting in Lucknow in February.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:43 IST
  • India

The second meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG), attended by G20 delegates, international organisations and others, concluded here on Wednesday.

The three-day event organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) commenced on April 17. On the first day, three thematic sessions were organised. It included topics such as 'High Speed Mobile Broadband and its impacts', 'Digital Inclusion - Connecting the Unconnected' and 'Sustainable Green Digital Infrastructure: Challenges and Opportunities', an official release said. On the second day, a multi-stakeholder workshop on 'Mutual Recognition Framework on Digital Skills' was organised. The best practices and latest initiative on the subject matter were presented by the respective experts from the Government, Industry and Academia. On the concluding day today, detailed discussions were held on the priority areas namely 'Digital Public Infrastructure' and 'Cyber Security in Digital Economy', the release said. As part of India's G20 presidency, the MeitY had organised the first G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting in Lucknow in February.

