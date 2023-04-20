OnePlus 10 Pro update brings several new features: Details Inside

The OnePlus 10 Pro has started receiving a new update, labelled OxygenOS 13.1 C.52, that brings several new features including a new auto-connect feature which enables automatic connection between devices in close proximity, a TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps and photos and a new Zen Space app with two modes, among others.

The update also adds Championship mode to Game Assistant, which improves gaming performance and disables notifications. Finally, a music playback control has been added to Game Assistant for easy music control while gaming.

Check out the complete update changelog:

Seamless interconnection

New auto-connect feature enables automatic connection between phones, tablets, and PCs placed in close proximity.

New continuity feature allows you to continue tasks started on one device (phone, tablet, or PC) on another device. It also supports seamless switching of audio between phones and tablets when using wireless earphones.

Personalization

Expands Omoji's functionality and library.

Health

Adds a new TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps and Photos.

Adds the new Zen Space app, with two modes, Deep Zen and Light Zen, to help you focus on the present.

Improves Simple mode with a new helper widget and quick tutorials on the Home screen.

Gaming experience

Adds the Championship mode to Game Assistant. This mode improves performance while also disabling notifications, calls, and other messages to give you a more immersive gaming experience.

Adds a music playback control to Game Assistant, so you can listen to and control music easily while gaming.

This build is currently rolling out to OnePlus 10 Pro users in India only.

The OTA (Over-The-Air) update will be released gradually, starting with a small percentage of users today, and then gradually rolling out to more users in the coming days.