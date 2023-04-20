Left Menu

Siemens, Rail Vikas Nigam consortium bags two orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corp

Siemens will provide project management, and rail electrification technologies, including advanced power supply and distribution systems. In addition, Siemens will also be providing advanced digital solutions, such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition SCADA solutions for both metros. Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 18:44 IST
Siemens, Rail Vikas Nigam consortium bags two orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corp

A consortium of Siemens and Rail Vikas Nigam has bagged two separate orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

''Siemens Ltd, as part of a consortium along with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, received two separate orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (GMRCL),'' a BSE filing by Siemens stated.

''Siemens Limited's share as part of the consortium is Rs 678 crore,'' it added.

The orders are for Surat Metro Phase 1 (over 40 kilometres covering 38 stations and 2 depots) and Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 (over 28 kilometres covering 23 stations and 1 depot). Siemens will provide project management, and rail electrification technologies, including advanced power supply and distribution systems. In addition, Siemens will also be providing advanced digital solutions, such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) solutions for both metros. Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Ltd, said, ''We would like to thank GMRCL for trusting Siemens in their journey of creating a safer, greener and smarter transport solution for sustainable cities''. Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023