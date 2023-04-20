Search suspended for U.S. sailors last seen in northwest Mexico, Coast Guard says
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 22:23 IST
The search for three American sailors last seen in northwest Mexico has been suspended by the Mexican Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.
The sailors were last seen on April 4 in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the Coast Guard said last week.
