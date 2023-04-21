Left Menu

BofA joins four other brokerages, upgrades China's 2023 GDP growth forecast

State media Beijing Daily on Thursday reported China's capital Beijing's GDP expanded 3.1% in Q1 from a year earlier. "In our view, we are seeing the beginning of a new credit cycle, which will fuel investment growth more than consumption and lift cyclical momentum in China," BofA economists said in a note.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 10:01 IST
BofA joins four other brokerages, upgrades China's 2023 GDP growth forecast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

BofA Global Research on Friday raised its forecast for China's 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.3% from 5.5%, saying it expects the strong credit impulse in the first quarter to lift cyclical growth momentum in the coming quarters.

The brokerage added the upbeat Q1 GDP data released this week confirms the strong rebound driven by private consumption since reopening. State media

Beijing Daily on Thursday reported China's capital Beijing's GDP expanded 3.1% in Q1 from a year earlier.

"In our view, we are seeing the beginning of a new credit cycle, which will fuel investment growth more than consumption and lift cyclical momentum in China," BofA economists said in a note. Earlier this week

J.P.Morgan , Citigroup,

UBS and Morgan Stanley also raised their full year GDP growth forecast for China to 6.4%, 6.1%, 5.7% and 5.7% respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023