TheMathCompany Emerges as Product Challenger for Data Engineering Services in the ISG Provider Lens™ for Analytics Services

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India TheMathCompany, Illinois-headquartered leading global data analytics and engineering firm, has emerged as a Product Challenger in the ISG Provider LensTM - Analytics Services, US 2022 report for Data Engineering and Data Science Services. This report evaluates data engineering and analytics service providers' strengths, challenges, market presence, and competitive differentiators such as combining domain knowledge and expertise in the client's industry, thereby enabling clients to experience a substantial, data-driven business growth.

According to the report, TheMathCompany's sweet spot is its hybrid consulting approach that seamlessly combines its IP and professional services. This enables clients to drive tangible enterprise value from data by leveraging highly nuanced and intelligent AI accelerators. The report states that the company is committed to delivering solutions for the entire analytics lifecycle, with a focus on building robust data solutions that drive the right business decisions with simplified and precise data insights, along with speed and scale.

Anuj Krishna, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, TheMathCompany, said, "Advanced data engineering and governance capabilities are essential for enterprises looking to generate timely insights. At MathCo, our approach is engineered to enable our clients to build more self-sufficient data & analytics programs. Our position in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Study is a testament to our vision and strategic initiatives to deliver excellence in this space.'' Gowtham Kumar, Senior Manager & Principal Analyst, ISG, said, "TheMathCompany's capability to offer a comprehensive full stack data portfolio infused with customer-centric design principles, enables enterprises to solve their complex business problems and adopt a long-term data strategy. TheMathCompany's approach of custom product development through Co.dx platform combined with strong delivery model through SMEs and talent-focused investment help deliver end-to-end data transformation including abstracting context from the business challenges, data engineering and user experience-led last-mile delivery." The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is service provider evaluation that combines empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory.

Based in Illinois, TheMathCompany was founded in 2016 by industry leaders, Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam, and Anuj Krishna. The company has more than 50 Fortune 500 companies as clients across industry verticals like consumer-packaged goods, retail, pharma, automotive, technology, and manufacturing industries in the US, UK, and EU. Its proprietary flagship platform Co.dx helps businesses solve problems through low-code, custom artificial intelligence applications. With a team comprising scientists, data engineers, visualization experts, consumption specialists as well as analysts and consultants, TheMathCompany goes beyond what traditional consultancies, pure-play service providers, and information technology services providers offer in terms of data insights to solve specific problems for companies.

In 2022, the company raised USD 50 million in a funding round led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specializes in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses.

About TheMathCompany TheMathCompany is a global data analytics and engineering firm that partners with Fortune 500 and equivalent organizations to enhance their analytics capabilities, using IP-led assets, talent, and processes to deliver accelerated and human-centric solutions. TheMathCompany has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing data analytics and engineering firms in the world and has been featured among global high-growth firms by Nikkei-FT-Statista's Growth Champions list. Other recognitions include being ranked as the fastest-growing company in Inc.5000, 2022 list, Great Place to Work® Certified™, India, July 2022-23, Honorary mention under D&A specific service providers in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers Report, and the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Providing a holistic range of services across data engineering, science, and unique project delivery, the company is disrupting the analytics industry. For more information about TheMathCompany, please visit www.themathcompany.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)