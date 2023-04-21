Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Virgin Orbit blames 'dislodged filter' for January launch failure and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain

The relationship between the human mind and body has been a subject that has challenged great thinkers for millennia, including the philosophers Aristotle and Descartes. The answer, however, appears to reside in the very structure of the brain. Researchers said on Wednesday they have discovered that parts of the brain region called the motor cortex that govern body movement are connected with a network involved in thinking, planning, mental arousal, pain, and control of internal organs, as well as functions such as blood pressure and heart rate.

Virgin Orbit blames 'dislodged filter' for January launch failure

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc on Wednesday blamed a dislodged filter for a failed rocket launch in January, and said it was planning another mission later this year as the issue had been fixed. The satellite launch company, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month as it struggled to secure long-term funding following the failed launch.

ARTEMIS, a soccer-playing humanoid robot, is ready for the pitch

Watch out, Lionel Messi. ARTEMIS is here. Standing at 4 feet, 8 inches tall (142 centimeters) and weighing 85 pounds (38 kg), ARTEMIS is a first-of-its-kind robot that University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) mechanical engineers developed, and it is ready for the pitch.

Hybrid solar eclipse draws thousands to remote Australian town

A rare hybrid solar eclipse over a remote town on Australia's west coast drew thousands on Thursday to witness the event. Astronomy fans and enthusiasts from around the world travelled to Exmouth, a tiny beachside town roughly 1,200 kilometers from state capital Perth, to witness the total solar eclipse.

US space industry funding drops 53% in Q1, hitting 8-year low - report

Investments in the U.S. space industry dropped 53% to $2.2 billion in the three months ending March, a report said, with high interest rates and challenging market conditions making it the lowest-funded quarter the sector has seen since 2015. The steep drop in fresh capital has left many companies in a vulnerable state, while the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, a leading provider of venture debt, has added to the challenge, a report by venture capital (VC) firm Space Capital said on Thursday.

Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft exploded minutes after liftoff in an uncrewed test flight from South Texas on Thursday, cutting short a key step in Elon Musk's development of a rocket vessel to eventually take humans to the moon and Mars. The flight test was the first for Starship mounted atop the company's new Super Heavy rocket, and the first launch ever for that lower-stage booster, which SpaceX has touted as the most powerful launch vehicle on Earth.

SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula

The spectacular explosion of SpaceX's new Starship rocket minutes after it soared off its launch pad on a first flight test is the latest vivid illustration of a "successful failure" business formula that serves Elon Musk's company well, experts said on Thursday. Rather than seeing the fiery disintegration of Musk's colossal, next-generation Starship system as a setback, experts said the dramatic loss of the rocket ship would help accelerate development of the vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)