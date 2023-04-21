Flash.co Launches Flash Perks - a First-of-its-Kind Email ID Based Rewards Program with 50 Plus Top Brand Partners

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Flash Perks is designed to be engaging and consumer-centric. It recognizes power shoppers for their higher shopping frequency and rewards them with more lucrative benefits.

• No coupons needed, use flash.co email ID while shopping for automatic cashback.

​Led by Ranjith Boyanapalli (Ex- SVP, Flipkart), Flash.co has introduced the Flash Perks program, which is the ultimate rewards program for online shoppers who can earn extra cashback and unlock exclusive benefits effortlessly. Shoppers can now avail these benefits - which are over & above any other offers/coupons they may have used - by shopping with their flash.co email ID instead of their generic email. With its consumer-centric approach and partnerships with top brands, Flash Perks is set to revolutionise the way power shoppers are recognized and rewarded for their higher shopper frequency.

Recently, Flash.co has launched the first-ever unique shopping email-ID for shopping- you@flash.co - to enhance the online shopping experience of power shoppers. The company has also partnered with over 50 top brands across categories, including PharmEasy, Levi's, MyGlamm, Bombay Shaving Company, WOW Skin Science, boAt, Noise, HealthifyMe, Kama Ayurveda, Hopscotch, Clovia, Furlenco, Sleepyowl, Melorra and more.

Users can download the Flash.co app to create their unique @flash.co email id and update to their new @flash.co email id across apps or simply create a new account and start shopping. They get to track all their orders in the Flash.co app, get rewarded for their shopping, all while being protected from promotional spam.

Download the Flash.co app from the link below: Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flashmonk.flash&pli=1 IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flash-co/id6444209029 Expressing his views on the announcement, Ranjith Boyanapalli, Founder & CEO, Flash said, ''We believe that shopping should be rewarding and hassle-free. With Flash Perks, we aim to provide a seamless and personalized experience for our customers, where they can earn extra cashback and unlock exclusive benefits effortlessly. Our partnerships with top brands further enhance the value we provide to our customers.'' About Flash Flash brings to consumers, @flash.co- first of its kind unique email id, made exclusively for shopping. Conceptualised with the idea of rewarding power shoppers with convenience, Flash intends to solve major pain points through shopping journeys.

@flash.co gives access to the best in class rewards from India's leading brands, solves for promotional spam with a smart inbox and helps track orders from across brands right on the app.

Post Covid-19, India stands as the third-largest online shopper base in the world with 180-190 million shoppers in 2021. With the Indian eCommerce market estimated to increase three folds to 600-650 million by 2030, Flash aims to tap on the underlying potential to elevate the quality of life of online shoppers across the world.

Flash has been founded by Flipkart's former Senior Vice President - Ranjith Boyanapalli, and is built on the cornerstone of enhanced shopping experience.

The company is backed by prominent VCs like Global Founders' Capital, White Venture Capital, Zinal Growth, PeerCapital, Soma Capital, Emphasis Ventures and trusted by industry-leading angel investors like Binny Bansal, Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Arpan Sheth, Nikhil Srivatsava, Lalit Keshre and Rishi Vasudev. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Flash.co - World's first shopping-based E-mail ID

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)