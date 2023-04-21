Left Menu

Autonomy founder Lynch loses London court fight against extradition to U.S.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 15:07 IST
Autonomy founder Lynch loses London court fight against extradition to U.S.
Mike Lynch Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch on Friday lost a bid to block his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges over Hewlett Packard's $11 billion acquisition of his software company Autonomy after London’s High Court rejected his appeal.

Lynch – the co-founder of Autonomy, who was once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates – faces 17 U.S. charges over the 2011 takeover, which was one of Britain's biggest tech deals. Lynch denies any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023