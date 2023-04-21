Autonomy founder Lynch loses London court fight against extradition to U.S.
Tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch on Friday lost a bid to block his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges over Hewlett Packard's $11 billion acquisition of his software company Autonomy after London’s High Court rejected his appeal.
Lynch – the co-founder of Autonomy, who was once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates – faces 17 U.S. charges over the 2011 takeover, which was one of Britain's biggest tech deals. Lynch denies any wrongdoing.
