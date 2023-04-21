Sunera Technologies Earns Great Place to Work Certification

Sunera Technologies Inc.has recently been Certified by the Great Place To Work India, recognizing the company's commitment to creating a positive work environment and a culture of inclusivity. This prestigious award is based on what current employees of Suneratech say about their experience working at the firm.

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All Model and Trust Index Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work has enabled employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to capture, analyze and understand every employee's experience and compare outcomes with data collected from over 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

''Earning the Great Place To Work Certification gives us the official recognition of what we always believed in,'' said Ravi Reddy, the CEO of Suneratech. ''Our employees are the driving force behind our success, and we are committed to ensuring they feel valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.'' ''Being recognized as a Great Place To Work is an honour and responsibility,'' said Anitha Prabhakar, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Suneratech. ''We are committed to developing a culture of inclusivity and respect, where all employees feel supported and empowered to succeed.This Certification highlights our dedication to employee satisfaction and service excellence, with far-reaching benefits for our customers, technology partners, and investors. With this certification, customers can trust in our commitment to providing outstanding service, enabled by a supportive and valued workforce. Technology partners can be confident in our pursuit of innovation and excellence, while investors can take comfort in our focus on building a sustainable, high-performing organization.'' In India, the GPTW partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India are part of the great place community committed to making India a great place to work for all.

The institute's research shows great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, sustainable financial growth, and consistent employee experience. Suneratech delivers a consistent experience to all its employees irrespective of their role, tenure, gender, or level. The company's leaders believe in creating and sustaining a great place to work for all; this Certificate validates their efforts. With The Great Place To Work Certification, Suneratech will be a benchmark for companies seeking to create a positive work environment.

About Suneratech: Sunera Technologies (Suneratech) is a next-generation global technology company that helps enterprises enable digital transformation through disruptive technologies and innovation solutions. Our technology products and services are built over 15 years of innovation and a strong team of industry experts who specialize in cloud, analytics, IoT, automation, data science, AI/ML, and BI.

We relentlessly focus on building customer relationships with our industry-benchmarked processes, a strong innovation culture, and adept know-how of advanced technologies. Through our innovation hub—the Centre for Digital Acceleration, we co-innovate with ideapreneurs to develop value-based offerings. Being the technology partners of AWS, Microsoft, SAP, Automation Anywhere, Azure, and Oracle, we have transformed the technological landscape of 300+ customers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

