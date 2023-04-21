Health startup Tricog raises USD 8.5 mn

Healthcare startup Tricog has raised USD 8.5 million (about Rs 70 crore) from Omron Healthcare of Japan and Sony innovation fund of Japan.

Existing investors -- the University of Tokyo edge capital, Inventus Partners and SG Innovate of Singapore -- also participated in this funding round, the company said.

The company, which specialises in preventive diagnosis and cardiac care, was founded in 2015 by Dr Charit Bhograj, Dr Zainul Charbiwala, and Dr Udayan Dasgupta.

With this funding round, the company has so far raised USD 30 million, the company said and claimed that its has touched the lives of more than 12 million patients so far.

Tricog's platform is deployed in over 5,000 cath labs, hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres, it said.

The fund raised will be used to expand its reach globally, especially to enter the US market.

*** Certus Capital invests Rs 80 cr in Aakasa * Certus Capital, an institutional real estate investment and advisory firm, has invested Rs 80 crore in Aakasa, a premium residential project being developed by Techno Group, Fortune Realty and Gala in Worli, Mumbai.

The project is located close to the upcoming Ritz Carlton hotel and its revenue potential is upwards of Rs 350 crore, the company said.

The company targets over Rs 500 crore realty investment deals in the next 12 months, and over the last three years. *** Two Brothers Organic Farms raises Rs 14.5 cr * Two Brothers Organic Farms on Friday said it has raised Rs 14.5 crore from investors, including bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and cricketer Virendra Sehwag.

The company sells a wide range of organic and natural ingredients-based products, including a variety of cultured A2 Ghee, millets and healthy grain flours, wood pressed oils and nut butters. It practices inter- and multi-cropping of fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes and pulses.

In a statement, Two Brothers Organic Farms announced successful completion of its pre-Series A funding round of Rs 14.5 crore.

The funding will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, construct farmer training centres and expand domestic and international business, the company said.

Two Brothers Organic Farms is founded by Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange, two brothers from Bhodani, Pune, the Farmer's Sons who quit their careers as bankers to start their organic farm, the statement said. Other investors in the pre-Series A round included Tejesh Chitlangi, a corporate lawyer and Senior Partner at IC Universal Legal, Durga Devi Wagh - an existing stakeholder and client, Crest Ventures, Javed Tapia - a serial social entrepreneur, and entrepreneur Raju Chekuri, the statement said.

