Left Menu

Moscow court seeks arrest of Ukrainian spy chief Budanov - RIA

A Moscow court on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, accusing the spy chief of organising "terrorist attacks" inside Russia, state-owned news agency RIA reported. RIA cited the court as saying that Budanov was accused of offences related to terrorism and arms smuggling.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 18:07 IST
Moscow court seeks arrest of Ukrainian spy chief Budanov - RIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Moscow court on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, accusing the spy chief of organising "terrorist attacks" inside Russia, state-owned news agency RIA reported. RIA cited the court as saying that Budanov was accused of offences related to terrorism and arms smuggling. The move against him was announced "in absentia", in an apparent acknowledgement that Budanov cannot be immediately detained.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine last year, a number of explosions have hit Russian infrastructure, arms dumps and military facilities. Russia has blamed Ukraine for many of the strikes, while Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) previously named Budanov as the organiser of an explosion that damaged the bridge linking Russia to the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in October. Russia has also blamed Ukrainian spies for bombings that killed the daughter of a nationalist writer near Moscow, and a pro-war blogger in St Petersburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023