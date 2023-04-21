US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open, focus on business activity data

U.S. stock indexes were subdued at the open on Friday as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings reports, while awaiting more data for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates and the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.98 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,793.60. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.35 points, or 0.06%, at 4,132.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.53 points, or 0.11%, to 12,046.03 at the opening bell.

