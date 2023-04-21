Left Menu

Netherlands bans sale of all nicotine pouches

The government said the ban would make it easier to uphold the rules regarding nicotine pouches, which are currently only allowed if they contain less than 0.035 grammes of nicotine. The new rules will also prohibit the use of nicotine pouches and other tobacco-free nicotine products in places where smoking is not allowed.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:37 IST
The new rules will also prohibit the use of nicotine pouches and other tobacco-free nicotine products in places where smoking is not allowed.

The new rules will also prohibit the use of nicotine pouches and other tobacco-free nicotine products in places where smoking is not allowed. The government said it would also end all advertising for tobacco-free nicotine products, a segment that is seen as very important for tobacco companies as they try to move away from health-harming cigarettes and eventually become smoke-free.

"The tobacco industry keeps launching new products that make it easy for young people to come into contact with nicotine," health deputy minister Maarten van Ooijen said in a statement. "This is bad, because nicotine is addictive and harmful. That's why I'm glad we will now treat these products the same as tobacco products," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

