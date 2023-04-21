Union Bank of India simplifies Form 15G & H submission

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday said it has simplified Form 15G and 15H submission in association with Reserve Bank Innovation Hub by enabling online submission through the bank's WhatsApp channel, Union Virtual Connect (UVConn).

Form 15 G and H are self-declaration forms used to claim exemption from TDS by individuals aged below 60 years and above 60 years, respectively.

Union Bank of India customers can avail banking services in 7 different languages through UVConn by sending 'Hi' through WhatsApp on the Bank's number '09666606060' from their registered mobile number with the Bank, the state-owned lender said in a release. Union Bank of India has previously collaborated with Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBiH) to launch digitization of Kisan Credit Card. ''Taking this journey forward, Bank and RBiH have now launched 'Hassle Free Submission of Form 15G & H' through the Bank's WhatsApp channel Union Virtual Connect (UVConn),'' said Nitesh Ranjan, Executive Director of the Bank, said that Rajesh Bansal, CEO of RBiH, said senior citizens form a very significant part of our population, and this initiative aims to simplify a usually-complex 15 G & H forms submissions through communication channels they are already accustomed to.

This means adoption of the solution becomes easier and the submission process is simplified - both for the bank and the citizen, he added.

