Abrams tanks will make difference in Ukraine war but no silver bullet: US general

I do think the M1 tank, when it is delivered, will make a difference," Milley, the top U.S. general, said after a meeting of Ukraine's allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:57 IST
The U.S. decision to provide Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks will make a difference in the war but is no silver bullet, U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Friday. Milley's remarks came as the United States announced that Abrams tanks to be used to train the Ukrainians will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks.

"I'm biased, but I think the M1 tank's the best tank in the world ... I do think the M1 tank, when it is delivered, will make a difference," Milley, the top U.S. general, said after a meeting of Ukraine's allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. "But I would also caution there's no silver bullet in war."

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

