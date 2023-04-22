Mexico cenbanker Heath: Inflation expected to trend downward on 'winding' road
Mexican central bank deputy governor Jonathan Heath wrote on Twitter on Friday that inflation in the country is expected to continue trending downward, but the road will be "winding."
Mexico's national statistics agency will release data on inflation in the first half of April on Monday.
