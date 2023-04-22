Left Menu

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 19:28 IST
India has successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha.

The missile test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy on Friday.

''The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability,'' the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry involved in the successful demonstration of ship-based ballistic missile defence (BMD) capabilities.

