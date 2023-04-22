IPL Scoreboard: MI vs PBKS

Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Punjab Kings: Matthew Short c Chawla b Green 11 Prabhsimran Singh lbw b Tendulkar 26 Atharva Taide b Chawla 29 Liam Livingstone st Ishan Kishan b Chawla 10 Harpreet Singh b Green 41 Sam Curran c & b Archer 55 Jitesh Sharma b Behrendorff 25 M Shahrukh Khan not out 0 Harpreet Brar run out 5 Extras: (LB-3 NB-2 W-7) 12 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 wickets) 214 Fall of wickets: 1/18 2/65 3/82 4/83 5/175 6/197 7/209 8/214 Bowling: Arjun Tendulkar 3-0-48-1, Jason Behrendorff 3-0-41-1, Cameron Green 4-0-41-2, Jofra Archer 4-0-42-1, Piyush Chawla 3-0-15-2, Hrithik Shokeen 3-0-24-0. More

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)