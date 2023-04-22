Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: MI vs PBKS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 21:53 IST
IPL Scoreboard: MI vs PBKS

Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Punjab Kings: Matthew Short c Chawla b Green 11 Prabhsimran Singh lbw b Tendulkar 26 Atharva Taide b Chawla 29 Liam Livingstone st Ishan Kishan b Chawla 10 Harpreet Singh b Green 41 Sam Curran c & b Archer 55 Jitesh Sharma b Behrendorff 25 M Shahrukh Khan not out 0 Harpreet Brar run out 5 Extras: (LB-3 NB-2 W-7) 12 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 wickets) 214 Fall of wickets: 1/18 2/65 3/82 4/83 5/175 6/197 7/209 8/214 Bowling: Arjun Tendulkar 3-0-48-1, Jason Behrendorff 3-0-41-1, Cameron Green 4-0-41-2, Jofra Archer 4-0-42-1, Piyush Chawla 3-0-15-2, Hrithik Shokeen 3-0-24-0. More

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023