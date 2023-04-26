Left Menu

MG Motor drives in Comet EV at starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh

Comet comes with a driving range of around 230 km on a single charge. It comes with a 17.3 KWH lithium-ion battery and can be fully charged in around 7 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:14 IST

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MGMotorIn)
MG Motor India on Wednesday launched its latest model Comet at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.

Comet is the company's second electric vehicle model after ZS EV.

''The Comet EV is more than just a car; it represents our determination to change the way we commute in our cities,'' MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said in a statement.

Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform, the fastest to hit the one million EV sales mark globally, he added.

''At MG, we understand that the future of mobility is electric and connected. With the Comet EV, we aim to empower our customers to make a smart choice without compromising on style or convenience,'' Chaba said.

MG Motor, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, has invested around Rs 700 crore in the development of Comet, which would be rolled out from its Halol-based plant in Gujarat. Comet comes with a driving range of around 230 km on a single charge. It comes with a 17.3 KWH lithium-ion battery and can be fully charged in around 7 hours. The two-door hatch comes with an automatic transmission, two front airbags and a reverse parking camera, among various other features.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

