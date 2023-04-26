Left Menu

China stocks flat ahead of Golden Week holiday; Hong Kong gains

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index slid 0.09%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:29 IST
China stocks traded sideways around one-month lows on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of the "Golden Week" holiday, while Sino-U.S. tensions also weighed on sentiment. Shares in Hong Kong rose, tracking a rebound in U.S. stock futures after buybacks and earnings beats boosted technology giants in after-hours trade.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index slid 0.09%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat. ** The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.71%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index went up 0.80%, both snapping three straight sessions of losses.

** Nine Republican senators called on the Biden administration to impose sanctions against Huawei Cloud and other Chinese cloud service providers, citing national security concerns. ** "We believe that the market focus will be gradually shifted from themes and geopolitics to economic data and corporate earnings," said Chris Liu, a senior portfolio manager, China A-shares at Invesco.

** Based on booking data from many online travel agencies, China's tourism industry is likely to see a strong Golden Week holiday, he said. ** Investors rotated out of the crowded artificial intelligence (AI) sector, leading to a 4.3% decline in the AI index. Photovoltaic stocks surged 6.5% and the new energy sector gained 5.2%.

** Chinese battery giant CATL jumped 5.4%. ** BofA Global Research analysts said they believe the recent weak performance of Chinese markets is due to concerns about the economic outlook.

** Markets may only get more clarity by June/July, when base effect normalises, and corporates provide the second-quarter earnings guidance, they added. ** Hong Kong-listed tech firms rebounded 1.3%. Alibaba fell more than 3% to their lowest since March 21 in early trade before closing down 1%.

** The European Union has singled out 19 tech giants, including Alibaba's AliExpress, subjecting them to landmark EU online content rules, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday. ** Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) rose 1.2% after it reported a 28% increase in first-quarter profit.

 

