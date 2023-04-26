Left Menu

Dell Tech lines up new commercial portfolio for Indian customers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:03 IST
Dell Tech lines up new commercial portfolio for Indian customers

Dell Technologies on Wednesday launched its latest commercial portfolio in India, including Latitude notebooks, Precision mobile workstations and OptiPlex all-in-one desktops.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager - Client Solutions Group at Dell Technologies India, said the company has a ''positive outlook to the market'', given India's strong economic growth and the opportunities ahead.

The new devices are geared to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation journey in the hybrid work era, powered with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and upgraded Dell Optimizer features to enhance personalisation.

The latest version of Dell Optimizer allows users to manage displays and peripherals more simply in one interface, including intelligent audio, privacy, connectivity, and collaboration.

''The Latitude 9440 is the world's most collaborative commercial PC and the Precision 5680 has the world's smallest footprint for a 16-inch workstation,'' according to the company.

Further, the new OptiPlex desktop streamlined design simplifies the desktop experience for customers.

''As hybrid work increasingly becomes the standard in most Indian organisations, so does the significance of driving quality employee engagement. It is critical to provide employees with intelligent PCs that combine AI-driven performance, portability and a high productivity experience,'' Belgundi said.

On the overall demand environment, Belgundi told PTI that the company has a positive outlook to market, and cited the economic growth rate for the optimism.

''We have a positive outlook to the market, there can be slight challenges on the way but, overall, the way India is growing...the GDP growth...that shows we have an opportunity. Even in the calendar year 2023, we have a positive outlook,'' Belgundi told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023