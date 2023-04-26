Left Menu

Russia may conceal customs data in bid to hide imports - report

Russia launched a so-called parallel import scheme, which allows companies to bring specific goods into the country without the licence holder's permission, to try to maintain the flow of Western goods. Kommersant reported that Russia's Federal Customs Service (FCS) had held a meeting on April 20 with the digital affairs ministry and major electronics distributors, in part to discuss the problem of customs data being leaked to foreign media.

Russia may conceal its customs data for businesses in a bid to hide information about imported goods and the supply chains being used to circumvent sanctions, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Businesses are granted access to certain customs data, but this data is sometimes leaked to foreign media who then expose companies still shipping to Russia since Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022. Reuters is among the outlets that has reviewed customs data to show how crucial technology is continuing to flow to Russia.

The data can reveal the identity of the senders and recipients of goods, "which risks new sanctions and jeopardises parallel imports," the paper quoted a source as saying. Russia launched a so-called parallel import scheme, which allows companies to bring specific goods into the country without the licence holder's permission, to try to maintain the flow of Western goods.

Kommersant reported that Russia's Federal Customs Service (FCS) had held a meeting on April 20 with the digital affairs ministry and major electronics distributors, in part to discuss the problem of customs data being leaked to foreign media. The FCS and the digital ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Kommersant reported the bodies did not respond to its requests for comment.

One Kommersant source said putting IT importers' customs declarations into a closed segment of the database had been proposed. Scores of foreign companies have left Russia or stopped exporting there for fear of falling foul of Western sanctions since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

