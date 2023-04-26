EU bodies must support Ukraine reconstruction - Italy's minister

European Union institutions must support with their own resources efforts made by the bloc's countries to help Ukraine revamp its infrastructures following Russia's invasion, Italy's economy minister said on Wednesday. Addressing the Bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said the European Investment Bank (EIB) was expected to play a key role.

Giorgetti added Rome would contribute with a guarantee worth 100 million euros ($110.55 million) to the newly created EIB guarantee fund named 'EU for Ukraine'.

