Startups Who Are Changing The Scenario Of The Insurance Industry For The Betterment

New Delhi (India), April 26: Indian startups are drastically changing the landscape of doing businesses across the sectors. However, the most ambitious startup sector is insurtech startups. Insurtech companies are transforming India's insurance market by integrating data-analytics, AI, predictive analysis to deliver one-stop insurance solutions to the customers. PGA Labs, a reputed business intelligence & service firm highlighted in its recent reports that funding to Indian insurtechs has grown at a CAGR of 34% from FY 2017-20. There are a plethora of insurtech companies which have made the insurance coverages easy to access and affordable for customers. Industry experts have predicted that India's online insurance market will reach a value of about Rs 220 billion by 2024. Digit Insurance is customer-centric insurtech, offers an array of insurance products and services. Being an online insurance company, Digit has a strong presence on social media channels. The startup has a payment friendly policy that empowers customers while making a payment. OneAssist is easying the insurance procedure by offering several insurance coverages, including claims processing, financial protection, quick repair plans, risk assessment, and policy issuance. The startup provides a free trial & test service to its customers before making any sale. CoverYou, India's leading Insurance Intermediary is dedicatedly serving Healthcare Professionals and Hospitals with its technology driven one-click insurance solutions. It has drastically changed the Healthcare Sector dynamics with its revolutionary insurance products and services designed exclusively for Doctor's. With a wide customer base spread across 29 Indian states, the startup offers handheld support to every customer not just at the time of buying insurance but also at the time of claims with its 24*7 claims assistance across India. CoverYou is on the path of revolution by being the Only Specialist Insurance Broker for the Healthcare Sector with an aim to fulfil the IRDAI dream of "insurance for all by 2047" for the Healthcare Segment in particular.

RenewBuy is one of the major online insurance companies which has a broad range of insurance products including car, home, life, investment & financial planning, instant loans, and others. The startup has a mission to simplify the insurance and make it accessible to everyone. Conclusion: The bite-size insurance coverage, niche segmentation, easy-to-access policies, and customer-friendly approach have made Insurtech companies successful as well as benefit them exponential growth. Additionally, the insurtech companies have brought down the insurance frauds. Hence, customer retention rates have increased. The recent growth in Indian insurtech businesses has attracted gain from multiple investors. Insurtech companies are revolutionising the insurance sector in India with advanced technologies and data-analytics.

