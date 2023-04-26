UK blocks Microsoft $69 bln Activision deal over cloud gaming concerns
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said it would block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard over its concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming.
The country's antitrust regulator said Microsoft's commitment to offer access to Activision's multi-billion dollar "Call of Duty" franchise to leading cloud gaming platforms would not effectively remedy its concerns. Microsoft said in a statement it remained fully committed to this acquisition and would appeal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Microsoft
- Call of Duty
- Activision
- Activision Blizzard
- Britain
- Call of Duty
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Xoxodays Compass is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
LinkedIn members can verify their workplace with Microsoft's Verified ID credential
Amazon cranks up AI competition against Microsoft, Google with new cloud tools
Elon Musk says he will start rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT
Elon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT