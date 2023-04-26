Left Menu

MCX shares settle more than 6 pc lower after CTO resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) settled more than 6 per cent lower on Wednesday after its Chief Technology Officer Shashank Sathe resigned from the company.

The stock of the company plunged 6.55 per cent to close at Rs 1,390.15 apiece on the NSE. During the day, the shares tumbled 7.77 per cent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,372.

On the BSE, the scrip tanked 6.32 per cent to end at Rs 1,394.20 per piece.

In volume terms, 80,000 shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 11.46 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 169.87 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 60,300.58 points.

MCX on Tuesday said Shashank Sathe has tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company on account of personal reasons and for better prospects.

In the interim, Dr N Rajendran, Chief Digital Officer of the company, has been advised to look after the portfolio of the CTO, the commodity exchange added.

