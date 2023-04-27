Left Menu

India considering different classification of online gaming: govt source

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 11:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Pexels
India is considering classifying online gaming as games of skill and chance, and tax them accordingly, a government source said on Thursday.

The federal government believes all online games do not involve betting and can be taxed differently, the source said, adding that the Goods and Services Tax Council will take a final call on taxing online gaming companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

