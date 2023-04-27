India considering different classification of online gaming: govt source

India is considering classifying online gaming as games of skill and chance, and tax them accordingly, a government source said on Thursday.

The federal government believes all online games do not involve betting and can be taxed differently, the source said, adding that the Goods and Services Tax Council will take a final call on taxing online gaming companies.

Also Read: PM Modi and President Macron take India-France ties to the next level: Goyal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)