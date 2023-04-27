AstraZeneca first quarter profit, revenue beat expectations

Left Menu

AstraZeneca on Thursday beat expectations for its first -quarter profit and revenue, helped by sales of some of its oncology as well as rare blood disorder drugs.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 11:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

AstraZeneca on Thursday beat expectations for its first -quarter profit and revenue, helped by sales of some of its oncology as well as rare blood disorder drugs. The London-listed drugmaker, which reports its results in U.S. dollars, reported adjusted profit of $1.92 per share on sales of about $10.9 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.71 per share on sales of about $10.6 billion, according to company-compiled consensus estimates. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker - one of the strongest performers among listed European pharma companies - stood by its 2023 forecast on Thursday.

AstraZeneca's best-selling cancer drugs — Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Lynparza — generated $1.4 billion, $900 million and $651 million of sales, respectively, in the quarter. Cowen analysts expected the three drugs to bring in about $1.45 billion, $735 million and $700 million respectively, in quarterly sales.

Other key medicines, such as the rare blood disorder drug Soliris and Ultomiris that came with AstraZeneca's $39 billion acquisition in 2021 of Alexion, generated sales of $834 million and $651 million, well ahead Cowen estimates of $500 million and $400 million respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

