Left Menu

China stocks close up as earnings surprise boosted sentiment

China stocks were up on Thursday, led by insurance companies as better-than-expected earnings boosted sentiment, while investors continued to weigh geopolitical tensions and economic data to gauge the pace of China's recovery. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both closed up 0.7%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-04-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 14:07 IST
China stocks close up as earnings surprise boosted sentiment
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks were up on Thursday, led by insurance companies as better-than-expected earnings boosted sentiment, while investors continued to weigh geopolitical tensions and economic data to gauge the pace of China's recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both closed up 0.7%. ** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.4%, while the China Enterprises Index added 0.3%.

** Insurance shares soared 5.9%, with Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd adding 10% by the daily limit, as the firm's better-than-expected first quarter earnings boosted investor sentiment. ** That led to a 1.4% rise in the CSI Financials Index .

** Meanwhile, China's industrial firms' profits shrank at a slightly slower pace in January-March but the decline remained in double digits as the economy struggled to fully recover from the exit to the zero-COVID policy. ** Citi analysts said industrial profits print showed that despite a rebound in economic growth, demand for manufactured goods remained poor.

** Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kyiv which had publicly sought such talks for months. ** "Chinese local investors are positive on President Xi Jinping's phone call with Ukraine leader and plans to send a delegation to the war-torn country," UBS wrote in a note.

** However, tensions with the United States continued as U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that Chinese cloud computing companies like Huawei Cloud and Alibaba Cloud could pose a threat to U.S. security and vowed to review a request to add them to an export control list. ** Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) and media companies dropped, after frenzy around Chinese equivalents of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot fuelled speculative bets and boosted shares in recent months.

** Media firms tumbled 4.5%, artificial intelligence slid 1.2%. ** Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong slipped 0.3%, with Alibaba and Tencent down 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023