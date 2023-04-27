PRO Essay Writing Services That Easily Top ChatGPT

Professional Essay Writing Services That Absolutely Top ChatGPT & Other AI Content Generators

Since ChatGPT rocked the world, AI-based content generators proved to be fast and quite effective tools for composing various texts, visuals, and videos. As a result, creating content for marketing and advertising purposes, blogs, social media, and entertainment will never be the same. Any content with an easily distinguishable structure that should be composed according to strict rules from now on will be generated in seconds and published in minutes.

Along the way, college students from all walks of life saw the opportunity to make their lives easier and tackle various writing tasks with a few screen taps or mouse clicks. However, sobering came quickly as it turned out that high-quality academic writing isn’t one of AI’s strengths. Read on to figure out why ChatGPT and similar utilities fall behind human authors in academic writing. Also, find the three best professional essay writing services that definitely deliver better college papers than ChatGPT & Co.

In What Way Professional College Essay Writing Services Are Better Than ChatGPT & Other AI-Based Content Generators

Naturally, students worldwide were among the first and fastest adopters of ChatGPT and similar content-generation tools. The prospect of getting an analytical essay or an extended research paper crafted in seconds was so tempting that thousands of college-goers expectedly took on the opportunity. Why, as before, pay custom writing services for expertly crafted papers if you can get a decent-looking piece at a nominal cost or even completely for free? Yet, this seemingly slight variation between an “expertly crafted” and “decent-looking” paper is what makes all the difference between making a grade and failing the task.

Eventually, it turned out that neither free nor paid AI content generators can become a magic wand that marvelously produces decent academic papers out of thin air. For instance, even when the text gets generated in seconds, you might still need hours to bring it in line with academic writing standards, format it, and put together accurate references and the list of works used. Plus, you will definitely have to rewrite the text to avoid it being detected as AI-generated content by specialized software widely used by educational institutions and individual teachers (e.g., GPTZero, Originality, Content at Scale, etc.). Tellingly, these crucial aspects don’t pose any problem when you order a paper from a professional essay writing service. Other reasons why expert writers absolutely top ChatGPT and its analogs when it comes to crafting academic papers include the following:

Creativity and ability to come up with completely original ideas, while AI-based tools can only compile texts from the previously processed limited volume of content.

and ability to come up with completely original ideas, while AI-based tools can only compile texts from the previously processed limited volume of content. Critical thinking , making not-so-obvious connections, and developing own opinion, while AI utilities can only process available -and often insufficient – data.

, making not-so-obvious connections, and developing own opinion, while AI utilities can only process available -and often insufficient – data. Personal perspective and showing empathy are inherent to humans and absolutely unavailable even for the most advanced AI content generators that work via predetermined algorithms.

and showing empathy are inherent to humans and absolutely unavailable even for the most advanced AI content generators that work via predetermined algorithms. Understanding cultural and social context , as well as adequately grasping the essence of assignment prompts and applying it to ensure the best outcome.

, as well as adequately grasping the essence of assignment prompts and applying it to ensure the best outcome. Avoiding inaccurate or biased information and factual errors while none of the existing AI tools can differentiate fake or fiction from correct and credible information.

while none of the existing AI tools can differentiate fake or fiction from correct and credible information. No character limit for large-form papers like theses or dissertations, while the majority of AI utilities can create only relatively small chunks of content at a time.

These are the ways in which custom writing services beat the damn out of even the best AI-based content generators. Yes, their services, on average, cost more than the majority of AI tools subscriptions, but unlike the latter, expert human writers solve students’ core problems with written assignments – the lack of time and writing skills. If you don’t want to get sourly disappointed or even bitterly regret submitting an AI-generated piece as your own but cannot craft an academic paper single-handedly for some reason, you should thoughtfully consider addressing one of the 3 legit services showcased below.

PaperHelp – A Long-Established Professional Essay Writing Service with a Great Reputation

PaperHelp.org is a well-known name in the custom-writing industry, as the company has been soundly operating since 2008. Over that period, it developed into a comprehensive paper writing service where students can get help with virtually any written assignment or problem-solving task. Today, PaperHelp is a reputable website with a team of several hundred experts. They are able to deliver high-quality academic papers of all shapes and sizes, from a standard 5-paragraph essay to a full-fledged Bachelor thesis to a Ph.D. dissertation. That said, the service guarantees the originality of every paper it craft; to prove it, PaperHelp can send you a Turnitin plagiarism report at an additional fee. The company also claims that its works are free from AI-generated content; customers can easily check this statement single-handedly, using one of the many free online AI-content detectors.

Remarkably, the minimum deadline for papers of up to 3-4 pages at PaperHelp is just 3 hours. As a matter of fact, this might be even faster than if you decide to generate a piece with ChatGPT and then edit it to comply with academic requirements and pass the anti-AI check. Urgent delivery would cost you a pretty penny, so opt for it as a measure of last resort. The rule of thumb here is to plan ahead and order as early as possible – this will let you pay less and have more control over the writing process.

Overall, if you realize that you cannot write the required paper on time by yourself and using AI-generated content won’t do, addressing PaperHelp might be the solution you’re looking for. A long-established company with hundreds of thousands of completed orders and a great online reputation is a perfect choice to try out a custom writing service and save the day.

price: $10 per page of high school-level writing

$10 per page of high school-level writing Peculiarities: direct communication with the assigned expert; free formatting and revisions; STEM and programming assignments; editing services; PCI DSS compliance; blog.

direct communication with the assigned expert; free formatting and revisions; STEM and programming assignments; editing services; PCI DSS compliance; blog. Available promo code: LESSISMORE, gives you 11% off the first order over $30

WOWESSAYS™ – A Reliable Writing Service for Any Occasion with a Bunch of Free Features

WOWESSAYS™ is another writing service that has a reputation for helping students with various written tasks and all kinds of homework assignments. It has excellent user reviews on Sitejabber and Trustpilot, as well as primarily commendable feedback on subreddits about custom writing companies.

The services you can get at WOWESSAYS™ include writing from scratch according to your requirements, professional editing and proofreading, problem-solving, and calculations. These services can be provided for high school, college, bachelor, and professional (Master’s and Ph.D.) academic levels. At the same time, after generalizing customer comments on various problems, we can tell that the highest praises relate mostly to college-level tasks. Apparently, students who need theses or dissertations prefer ordering them from resources that specialize specifically in these types of papers.

The prices at WOWESSAYS™ start from just $8 per page, which should delight many students, as this is tangibly below the market average. The minimum deadline is industry-typical 3 hours. Service guarantees include content originality, no AI-generated texts, timely delivery, customer confidentiality, payment safety, and a money-back guarantee. 24/7 human support comes as a matter of course.

What makes WOWESSAYS™ stand out from the competition is its enormous and absolutely free-to-use database of academic paper samples. The directory has over 100.000 works of different types on various topics. So, if you need a great example of this or that type of academic paper to follow in terms of content presentation or structuring, a sample piece by a free essay writer might do a much better job than ChatGPT or another AI content generator. Plus, you can use the ‘Works Used’ lists at the end of each sample to discover relevant sources.

Overall, if you need a professionally crafted academic paper for college and don’t want it to cost you an arm and a leg, WOWESSAYS™ is an ideal choice for you.

price: $8 per page of high school-level writing

$8 per page of high school-level writing Peculiarities: a set of freebies with every order; free sample database; directory of free writing assistance tools; special projects (capstone, case studies, presentations, etc.); blog.

a set of freebies with every order; free sample database; directory of free writing assistance tools; special projects (capstone, case studies, presentations, etc.); blog. Available promo code: WEDOWOW, gives you 11% off the first order over $30

EssaysWriter – A Promising Newbie Writing Service with a Focus on Individual Approach

EssaysWriter.org is a new player in the custom-writing industry. Yet, it caught our attention because of the unusually high ratio of positive comments on Reddit that we’ve noticed while researching other services’ online reputations. The thing is, many reviews stressed a highly personalized approach EssaysWriter implements when processing orders.

For starters, the service straightforwardly asks users to provide as detailed and specific writing instructions as possible so that the expert can craft and deliver precisely what the customer needs. Moreover, online feedback indicates that it’s not an unusual practice for EssaysWriter managers to contact clients to clarify any nuances before assigning the order to an expert. Then, the order is assigned to the best-suited writer based on their academic background and expertise. You have the opportunity to get in touch with your expert directly via the secure messaging system built into the personal online cabinet. Naturally, there’s round-the-clock live support by human agents. That said, at an additional fee, you can enhance your customer experience with a VIP feature that prioritizes your order and any inquiries you might have. Finally, every order comes with up to 3 free revision requests, which is more than enough to refine any paper if you don’t like something in the first draft. Go try asking ChatGPT to do that, will you?

Perhaps, an individual approach EssaysWriter practices are really something out of this world, as a further look at the company’s website showed that in all other respects, it is a standard custom writing service. It covers standard academic levels (4), comprises a wide range of college and university subjects (50+), and can deliver various types of academic papers (60+). So, if you’re looking for a writing service that will help you deal with a looming deadline or simply catch a break in studying while enjoying a highly personalized approach, EssaysWriter.org is your go-to website.

price: $10 per page of high school-level writing

$10 per page of high school-level writing Peculiarities: Q&A service; 3 writer categories (basic, Advanced, TOP); Loyalty Program (earn up to 15% credits with every order and use them to pay for new orders); blog.

Q&A service; 3 writer categories (basic, Advanced, TOP); Loyalty Program (earn up to 15% credits with every order and use them to pay for new orders); blog. Available promo code: WRITENOW, gives you 11% off the first order over $30

Conclusion

ChatGPT and other AI-based content generators can be great research tools that significantly simplify students’ lives and save them tons of time. Brainstorming, answering questions, creating paper outlines, automating tedious tasks – that’s when AI assistants can be effectively used to your utmost advantage. However, when you don’t have time or energy to do all of that and, eventually, develop a full-fledged academic paper by yourself, using AI generators to mold it for you out of limited data with predetermined, easily detected patterns is not the best idea. When it comes to crafting an academic paper that will make you a grade and help you achieve your studying goals, custom writing services remain the most reliable option.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)