MSI Unveils MSI Creator Awards 2023: Where Technology Meets Creativity on a Global Scale

MSI Unveils MSI Creator Awards 2023: Where Technology Meets Creativity on a Global Scale
MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops has unveiled the highly anticipated MSI Creator Awards 2023, featuring three distinct categories: Graphic Design, 2D/3D Animation and Film. The MSI Creator Awards provide a splendid platform for all the budding talents to showcase their skills and gain recognition on a global stage.

Over the years, India has emerged as one of the top regions for the MSI Creator Awards, with a large number of applicants and an exceptionally creative pool of talent. Indian youth have consistently showcased their unique and innovative ideas, and have been among the finalists in this event, underscoring the fact that they are among the most creative talents globally.

The core value of this year's MSI Creator Awards is 'Imagination Makes Creators', wherein it unites the worlds of technology and aesthetics, equipping creators with reliable and robust products with the latest technology in MSI Laptops.

These Awards not only provide young talents with an opportunity to showcase their skills, but also enables them to network with industry professionals, gain exposure in their respective fields, and pave the way for a successful career.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, ''We are thrilled to announce the MSI Creator Awards 2023 for all the content creators out there. With this, we aim to celebrate and promote young talents, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and gain recognition globally. This year's awards are expected to be bigger and better as popular creators & talented individuals from around the world are expected to participate.'' The competition's top performers in each category will receive a range of impressive prizes, including a cash prize of $4000 USD (INR 3,28,150), a state-of-the-art MSI laptop designed specifically for content creation, and a luxurious all-inclusive trip to Adobe MAX worth over $5,000 (INR 4,10,162). In addition to this, winners will benefit from unparalleled exposure via MSI's Adobe MAX booth, MSI's website, social media channels, and even have the opportunity to work on future projects with MSI.

The MSI Creator Awards is a must-attend event for anyone looking to discover the world's next big talents, and we invite all young and talented individuals to participate in this exciting event. Ankit Bhatia, one of the leading photographers in India, will also be part of the jury panel.

The competition is open to all creators worldwide and submissions will be accepted till July 20th, 2023. The winners are to be announced in August 2023.

Join the MSI Creator Awards and let your imagination soar! About MSI MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

