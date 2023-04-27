Left Menu

Kremlin: ties with Europe at lowest possible level after diplomatic expulsions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 14:45 IST
Kremlin: ties with Europe at lowest possible level after diplomatic expulsions
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday that relations with European countries were at the lowest possible level and that each wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats reduced the space available for diplomacy and would be responded to in kind.

In recent days, countries including Moldova, Sweden and Norway have all expelled Russian diplomats, prompting retaliatory measures from Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

