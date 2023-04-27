Kremlin: ties with Europe at lowest possible level after diplomatic expulsions
The Kremlin said on Thursday that relations with European countries were at the lowest possible level and that each wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats reduced the space available for diplomacy and would be responded to in kind.
In recent days, countries including Moldova, Sweden and Norway have all expelled Russian diplomats, prompting retaliatory measures from Moscow.
