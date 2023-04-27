China regulator to help lower financing costs of small businesses
27-04-2023
China's banking and insurance regulator said it would lower the actual financing costs of small and micro enterprises, according to a statement on Thursday.
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said it would provide reasonable credits to small businesses, while preventing the risks of "over-lending", the regulator said in the statement on its website.
