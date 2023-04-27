Airtel's ultra-fast 5G network now covers 3000 Indian cities and towns

Leading Indian telco Bharti Airtel has announced the availability of its high-speed 5G service to customers in 3000 cities and towns across the country.

The Airtel 5G Plus network covers all the key urban and rural parts of the country - spanning from Katra in Jammu to Kannur in Kerala, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and the Union territory of Daman and Diu and from Patna in Bihar to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Airtel 5G Plus offers three key benefits:

Customers can experience up to 30X faster speeds than Airtel 4G, which allows for downloading HD & 4K videos, games, and large files, all in just a few seconds.

All 5 G-enabled smartphones in India work on Airtel 5G Plus without any glitches.

5G technology is more energy efficient

Additionally, Airtel has introduced an Unlimited 5G Data offer for its customers to experience the power of 5G. Airtel customers on eligible plans who have latched onto the Airtel 5G Plus network can experience ultrafast and reliable services without having to worry about data exhaustion.

"We’re excited to cover large parts of the country with the power of 5G. Bridging every town and key rural areas in India by September 2023 remains our commitment as we continue to add 30-40 cities/ towns every single day. We are witnessing a rapid adoption of 5G amongst customers both in urban and rural India. Airtel 5G Plus will act as the propeller that will power ahead the next generation of digital connectivity, creating new business models and revolutionizes industries such as education, healthcare, manufacturing etc all along the way," said Randeep Sekhon, TO, Bharti Airtel.