Left Menu

OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in Mar quarter: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:46 IST
OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in Mar quarter: Sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality tech firm OYO turned cash flow positive for the first time in the fourth quarter of FY2023.

The company's Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal shared the update with OYO employees addressing a townhall virtually on Thursday, sources told PTI.

The company is anticipated to end the quarter with nearly Rs 90 crore surplus cash flow, sources said, attributing the increase in bookings across all key geographies, especially in the Europe homes business that is witnessing unprecedented advance bookings both for the upcoming summer season peak and the relatively off-season period from November to March.

The company's last reported treasury or cash corpus on the balance sheet is around Rs 2,700 crore.

In a presentation shared in the townhall, Agarwal informed that OYO is expected to clock adjusted EBITDA of nearly Rs 800 crore for FY2024.

In March, OYO refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the stock markets regulator Sebi under the recently introduced pre-filing route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023