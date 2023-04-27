Left Menu

Kiddopia Co-founders Engage in Exclusive Chat with Apple CEO Tim Cook

The leaders discussed everything from Kiddopias journey and presence worldwide to their shared ethos of perfection and quest to create products that delight and add value to customers lives.Kiddopia is an award-winning, made-in-India app thats home to play skill-building activities and essential preschool curricula - this includes everything from language to STEM to self-expression.

27-04-2023
Kiddopia Co-founders Engage in Exclusive Chat with Apple CEO Tim Cook
On Tuesday, 18 April 2023, Kiddopia Co-founders & Co-CEOs Anshu Dhanuka and Anupam Dhanuka had an exclusive audience with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss the impact of the app as a leader in the global preschool space. The leaders discussed everything from Kiddopia's journey and presence worldwide to their shared ethos of perfection and quest to create products that delight and add value to customers' lives.

Kiddopia is an award-winning, made-in-India app that's home to play & skill-building activities and essential preschool curricula - this includes everything from language to STEM to self-expression. It is currently the no. 1 grossing app across several major geographies and boasts over 18M downloads, 2.5M monthly active users, and 350K paying subscribers.

Speaking after the meeting, Anshu said, "It was surreal meeting Tim and sharing our journey with him. He was a really good listener and asked pertinent questions about our pedagogy and vision. Meeting him was really inspiring and we hope to carry this momentum forward." Anupam also reflected on the discussion, saying, "I have always been a big fan of Apple and to meet Tim was a phenomenal moment for me. We connected over our approach to building high-quality products. The resonance of ethos was surreal. He encouraged us to build products for higher age groups and we are super excited to embrace this challenge." Tim Cook himself tweeted his admiration for Kiddopia and how it is helping preschoolers everywhere. ''I really enjoyed seeing the many ways that Kiddopia is helping preschoolers learn,'' Cook tweeted.

The meeting took place during the Apple CEO's visit to India, where he inaugurated the iPhone maker's first retail stores in the country. The launch of the stores marks a major milestone for Apple and is in line with its larger plans in India, which include building a robust app developer ecosystem.

Image: Anupam Dhanuka and Anshu Dhanuka give Tim Cook an exclusive demonstration of Kiddopia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

