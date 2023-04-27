Left Menu

Airtel 5G crosses 3,000 cities, towns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 17:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel 5G service is now available to customers in 3,000 cities and towns in the country, the company said on Tuesday.

The company claims to be adding 30-40 new cities everyday in its 5G roadmap.

''From Katra in Jammu to Kannur in Kerala, Patna in Bihar to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to the Union territory of Daman and Diu, all the key urban and rural parts of the country have unlimited access to Airtel 5G Plus service,'' Airtel said.

After Jio, Airtel also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers.

''We're excited to cover large parts of the country with the power of 5G. Bridging every town and key rural areas in India by September 2023 remains our commitment as we continue to add 30-40 cities/towns every single day. We are witnessing a rapid adoption of 5G amongst customers both in urban and rural India,'' Bharti Airtel chief technology officer Randeep Sekhon said.

