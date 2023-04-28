Amazon reports quarterly revenue above estimates

Amazon.com Inc reported first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by resilient demand for online shopping and its cloud services businesses.

The world's biggest online retailer net sales of $127.4 billion in the first three months of the year, compared with expectations of $124.55 billion, according to Refinitiv.

