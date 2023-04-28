Left Menu

Amazon revenue beats on stable online demand, cloud strength

Amazon's dominance of the online retail sector has helped it avert a hit from weak consumer sentiment due to high inflation. The world's biggest online retailer reported net sales of $127.4 billion in the first three months of the year, compared with expectations of $124.55 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 01:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 01:40 IST
Amazon revenue beats on stable online demand, cloud strength
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc reported first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by resilient demand for online shopping and cloud services businesses, sending its shares up about 11% in extended trading.

E-commerce companies are set to make more gains over traditional brick-and-mortar retailers by diving deep into categories such as groceries and appliances among others, according to analysts. Amazon's dominance of the online retail sector has helped it avert a hit from weak consumer sentiment due to high inflation.

The world's biggest online retailer reported net sales of $127.4 billion in the first three months of the year, compared with expectations of $124.55 billion, according to Refinitiv. It forecast net sales of between $127 billion and $133 billion for the second quarter, compared with expectations of $129.83 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net profit stood at $3.17 billion in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $3.84 billion, a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023