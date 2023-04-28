Soccer-Brazilian club ABC launches shirt with famous players' names in Braille

In a campaign to raise awareness for cornea donation, Brazilian club ABC FC will launch a new tactile fabric uniform with the names of their famous footballers in braille, the club said on Thursday.

As part of the "Alvinegras Legends" project and awareness campaign for people with disabilities with former Uruguayan international Danilo Menezes, the shirt will feature the names of players such as Marinho Chagas, Jorginho Tavares, Sergio Alves, Ricardo Oliveira and Wallyson, among others.

The new braille strip will be unveiled later on Thursday when ABC face Gremio in the Copa do Brasil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)