China envoy warns Japan of working with U.S. on chip export curbs
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 08:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 08:16 IST
China's envoy to Japan on Friday said Japan cooperating with the United States in chip export curbs would lead to Japan's chip industry losing its future.
Decoupling and supply chain disruption should not happen, Wu Jianghao, the Chinese ambassador to Japan, said at a news conference in Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
