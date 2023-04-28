Double Sweep for Hindustan Zinc, Wins Masters of Risk Jury Award in Metals & Mining and ESG Specialization at India Risk Management Awards

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India • The company follows a vigilant risk management system and encourages the reporting of risks via digital interventions • Hindustan Zinc is consistently focused on ensuring regular mapping and mitigation of all risks that could potentially impact their business Hindustan Zinc, India's only and the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer received the "Masters of Risk Jury Award in Metals & Mining and ESG Specialization" at the 9th edition of India Risk Management Awards during the award ceremony in Mumbai. The award was received by Sandeep Modi, Chief Finance Officer Hindustan Zinc and Rohit Sarda, Chief of Internal Audit & Risk Management Hindustan Zinc by Mr K.V. Kamath (Chairman NaBFID).

On this occasion, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO said "Risk management & mitigation is an important aspect of Hindustan Zinc's business operations which is based on a highly transparent system in which teams at all levels are encouraged to report any type or category of risk via online reporting platforms. This award is a testament to our systems and processes in place to mitigate risks and ensuring smooth operations, people management & compliance frameworks with a top to bottom management approach." The India Risk Management Awards recognize the organizations and teams that have significantly contributed to the understanding and practice of risk management. As a responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc is committed to effective risk management, which is critical to the success of the company's business.

The company focusses on ensuring regular mapping and mitigation of all risks that could potentially impact its business. Hindustan Zinc has transformed the Risk Management program by enhancing risk identification, assessment, mitigation and monitoring process through digitalized platform in the SAP module which has created a risk intelligent culture across organization. Risk management is embedded in their culture and employees are encouraged and empowered to report risks through digital solutions, including the SAP risk management module.

Hindustan Zinc adheres to a strict Code of Conduct and encourages reporting of irregularities through the whistle blower mechanism. The company has also been the recipient of ISO certifications in Business Continuity Management, Security Management Systems along with Masters of Risk in Fraud Prevention & Ethics Management.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in Zinc-Lead and Silver business is world's 2nd largest integrated Zinc producer and 5th largest Silver producer. The company governs about ~80% of the growing Zinc market in India with its headquarters at Udaipur along with Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes spread across the state of Rajasthan.

Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting-up wind power plants. The company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific for the fourth consecutive year and globally 3rd in S&P Global Corporate Responsibility Assessment in 2022 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive company and is the only Indian company to be recognized at the S&P Global Platts Metal Award 2022 winning two prestigious awards for 'Industry Leadership Award – Base, Precious & Specialty Metals' Award and 'Corporate Social Responsibility' Award.

The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – 'Great Place to Work 2022', 'Company with Great Managers 2022' by People Business and the 'People-first HR Excellence Award'. As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working towards transforming lives of 1.7 million people in 237 villages in the states of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India.

Double sweep for Hindustan Zinc, wins 'Masters of Risk Jury Award in Metals & Mining and ESG Specialization' at India Risk Management Awards

