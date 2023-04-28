Left Menu

French GDP edges up in first quarter as comsumption recovers

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 11:02 IST
French GDP edges up in first quarter as comsumption recovers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French GDP edged up 0.2% in the first quarter of 2023 after a flat fourth quarter, thanks to a recovery of household consumption, which was flat after falling one percent in the previous quarter, INSEE data showed on Friday.

Household consumption was flat after falling one percent in the previous quarter. Stronger trade figures also helped, with imports down 0.6% aftrer rising 0.1% in the previous quarter, while exports remained dynamic, up 1.1% after rising 0.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023