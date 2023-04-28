Dream Different Card From Kotak Mahindra Bank Offering Special Privileges

For those looking for a credit card with great benefits and rewards, the Dream Different Card from Kotak Mahindra Bank is the perfect choice. This card provides a range of attractive features, such as cashback, reward points, exclusive discounts, and more. With this card, customers not only get to enjoy added savings on their purchases but also benefit from special privileges offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank. Read on to learn more about this credit card's amazing features.

Overview of Dream Different Card The Dream Different card is specially designed for people who have low credit scores or are new to credit scores. It is dispatched without any charges when an individual opens an FD account with Kotak Mahindra Bank. It is ideal for young professionals, students, homemakers, and small business owners who are looking to build their credit score for future loan or credit card requirements. Yes, that's right, proper usage and timely repayment of credit card dues will help an individual to build a good credit score. Not only that, the FD account offers a higher interest rate than a normal savings account. With this card, customers can avail reward points on purchases and exclusive discounts at select outlets. Many reward points can be earned by using the card regularly. In addition to these benefits, the Dream Different Card offers special privileges, such as fuel surcharge waiver, welcome bonus and interest free cash withdrawal.

Benefits of Dream Different Card 1. Helps to build credit score Customers can build their credit scores by regularly using the Dream Different Card and making timely payments. This benefits those who are new to credit scores or have low ones.

2. Helps to land a better loan facility in the future Having a good credit score helps when it comes to getting a loan from any financial institution as they consider the borrower's past track record of repaying loans on time before approving the loan application.

3. Earn interest on FD and get credit cards against the same Customers can open an FD account with Kotak Mahindra Bank and use it as collateral to get the Dream Different Credit Card, where the credit limit is 90% of their FD balance and there is no lock in period for the FD account. In addition, they will also earn an attractive rate of interest on the FD.

4. Special privileges offered by Kotak The Dream Different Card comes with exclusive benefits, such as no joining and annual fees, fuel and railway surcharge waiver, interest free cash withdrawal, free PVR tickets, reward points on spends, etc.

The Bottom Line The Dream Different Card is a great choice for customers looking for an easy and convenient way to build their credit score. This card provides many attractive features, such as cashback, reward points, exclusive discounts, special privileges offered by Kotak, and more. With its FD account feature, customers earn interest on their investments while enjoying the benefits of having a credit card. All these benefits make this card a must-have for people who are looking to build their credit score or already have a good credit score.

About Kotak Mahindra Kotak Mahindra, one of the largest financial service groups in India, offers a huge assortment of services. The financial services from Kotak Mahindra are applicable to different spheres of life. They prioritize customer experience and offer the best financial services in one place.

