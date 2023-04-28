Left Menu

US judge denies Google's motion to dismiss advertising antitrust case

A U.S. federal judge on Friday denied Google's motion to dismiss a Department of Justice antitrust case focused on advertising technology, saying the government's case was strong enough to go forward. The government, which filed the ad tech lawsuit in January, has argued that Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:08 IST
US judge denies Google's motion to dismiss advertising antitrust case

A U.S. federal judge on Friday denied Google's motion to dismiss a Department of Justice antitrust case focused on advertising technology, saying the government's case was strong enough to go forward.

The government, which filed the ad tech lawsuit in January, has argued that Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite. Google has denied any wrongdoing. "I'm going to deny the defendant's motion to dismiss," Judge Leonie Brinkema said in a federal court in Virginia. Google is a unit of Alphabet Inc.

Google's motion is the company's latest effort to end costly, time-consuming antitrust lawsuits. It also asked a federal court in Washington to dismiss claims in a 2020 lawsuit filed by the government. Arguing for Google, Eric Mahr said that the Justice Department failed to allege a high enough market share, 70%, to be able to say that Google had market power.

Brinkema, however, said that there were factors beyond market share to consider, for example if a company was guilty of "rapacious conduct." Brinkema also took issue with Mahr's argument that the government had reviewed Google's deals to buy DoubleClick and Admeld, both more than 10 years ago, to increase its clout in ad tech, noting that the government said it made a mistake.

Mahr also argued that the Justice Department failed to show that advertisers suffered any damages because of Google's actions. He also said the government improperly excluded Facebook and others in its definition of the market, calling them "obvious substitutes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023